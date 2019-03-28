The best accessories to dog-proof your car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
There's a pretty good chance your best buddies want to follow you everywhere.
And so why shouldn't they follow you in the car, too?
And why wouldn't they? So, here are a few tips for making that process a little better, starting with getting a good seat cover. This hammock-style will do a good job of keeping everything and everyone in place.
This one has a pocket, handy for leashes... or treats.
But, if your kids are riding up front, a safety harness is a good idea.
The ClickIt Terrain here is easy to use, just slot the seatbelt in through the straps.
And then your pup is free to sit or lie down as they wish.
But, if your pups won't leave you alone, in the rear hatch may be a safer place to go.
A barrier like this can keep your dogs in place.
Older pups may need help getting back there though, so a ramp like this is a good idea.
Make sure it's long enough and not too steep.
And strong enough to support your dogs.
Don't forget the eye protection!
Happy motoring!