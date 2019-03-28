  • dog car accessories
There's a pretty good chance your best buddies want to follow you everywhere.

Read the article
1
of 14

And so why shouldn't they follow you in the car, too? 

Read the article
2
of 14

And why wouldn't they? So, here are a few tips for making that process a little better, starting with getting a good seat cover. This hammock-style will do a good job of keeping everything and everyone in place. 

Read the article
3
of 14

This one has a pocket, handy for leashes... or treats. 

Read the article
4
of 14

But, if your kids are riding up front, a safety harness is a good idea. 

Read the article
5
of 14

The ClickIt Terrain here is easy to use, just slot the seatbelt in through the straps. 

Read the article
6
of 14

And then your pup is free to sit or lie down as they wish. 

Read the article
7
of 14

But, if your pups won't leave you alone, in the rear hatch may be a safer place to go. 

Read the article
8
of 14

A barrier like this can keep your dogs in place. 

Read the article
9
of 14

Older pups may need help getting back there though, so a ramp like this is a good idea. 

Read the article
10
of 14

Make sure it's long enough and not too steep.

Read the article
11
of 14

And strong enough to support your dogs. 

Read the article
12
of 14

Don't forget the eye protection!

Read the article
13
of 14

Happy motoring!

Read the article
14
of 14
Now Reading

The best accessories to dog-proof your car

