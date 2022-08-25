X
Dodge Challenger Shakedown Is Ready to Rumble

And there'll be plenty of rumbling coming from that slick Shaker hood scoop.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Dodge Challenger Shakedown
Dodge

Only 1,000 Shakedowns will be built -- 500 narrow-body models will be painted in Destroyer Grey, while the remaining 500 will be widebody variants with Pitch Black paint.     

Dodge Challenger Shakedown
Dodge

All of them will be based on the R/T Scat Pack, which uses a 6.4-liter V8 producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, and as the name suggests, they'll be equipped with that sweet Shaker hood scoop.

Dodge Challenger Shakedown
Dodge

The primary standout feature of the Shakedown is the asymmetrical stripe graphic that runs from front to back, along the driver's side of the hood scoop.    

Dodge Challenger Shakedown
Dodge

The interior gets black Nappa leather seats with Alcantara suede accents, red contrast stitching, red seatbelts and a Shakedown badge on the instrument panel.

Dodge Challenger Shakedown
Dodge

Dodge has not yet divulged pricing, but vehicle ordering should open in the fall.     

