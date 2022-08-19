X
Czinger's Next Two 3D-Printed Cars Look Awesome

The 21C V Max is a low-drag hypercar, while the Hyper GT is a four-seat coupe.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

Daniel Golson
Czinger 21C V Max
1 of 18 Czinger

Czinger unveiled two new models at Monterey Car Week.

Czinger 21C V Max
2 of 18 Czinger

The first is the longtail V Max version of the 21C.

Czinger 21C V Max
3 of 18 Czinger

It looks incredible.

Czinger 21C V Max
4 of 18 Czinger

Czinger says it will do the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds.

Czinger 21C V Max
5 of 18 Czinger

80 of the 21C will be built in total, split between this and the high-downforce model.

Czinger Hyper GT
6 of 18 Czinger

Czinger also released the first images of the upcoming Hyper GT.

Czinger Hyper GT
7 of 18 Czinger

It's a four-seat coupe with gullwing doors.

Czinger Hyper GT
8 of 18 Czinger

Like the 21C, the Hyper GT will be 3D printed and use a hybrid powertrain.

Czinger Hyper GT
9 of 18 Czinger

We'll know more about the Hyper GT in the near future.

Czinger 21C V Max
10 of 18 Czinger

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of Czinger's new cars.

Czinger 21C V Max
11 of 18 Czinger
Czinger 21C V Max
12 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
13 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
14 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
15 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
16 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
17 of 18 Czinger
Czinger Hyper GT
18 of 18 Czinger

