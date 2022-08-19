Czinger's Next Two 3D-Printed Cars Look Awesome

Czinger unveiled two new models at Monterey Car Week.
The first is the longtail V Max version of the 21C.
It looks incredible.
Czinger says it will do the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds.
80 of the 21C will be built in total, split between this and the high-downforce model.
Czinger also released the first images of the upcoming Hyper GT.
It's a four-seat coupe with gullwing doors.
Like the 21C, the Hyper GT will be 3D printed and use a hybrid powertrain.
We'll know more about the Hyper GT in the near future.
