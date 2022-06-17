X
Cyan Racing Volvo P1800 Is a Retrofuturistic Revelation

A $700,000 Volvo? Yeah, you definitely want one.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
1 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

This is the altogether beautiful and wonderful Cyan Racing Volvo P1800.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
2 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

It's the prototype for a small series of exclusive high-performance coupes based on Volvo's classic P1800 coupe. 

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
3 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

How exclusive? Try $700,000. Cyan Racing officials say they can build about one of these a month.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
4 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

$700,000 may seem like an absurd price, but the global market for these sorts of fully reimagined, thoughtfully modernized high-dollar icons is surprisingly robust. Just ask Singer, Icon or Eagle, all of whom have long wait lists. 

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
5 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

Cyan is the Swedish motorsports outfit formerly known as Polestar. After working closely with Volvo on the automaker's touring-car-series racers and a series of high-performance production Volvos, Cyan Racing sold its name to the automaker for its new electric car brand. The two still maintain friendly relations.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
6 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

At first glance, this looks like a standard 1964 Volvo P1800 body, but there are actually a ton of differences, from new bumpers to flared fenders that lend the whole design a cleaner appearance.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
7 of 40 Cyan Racing

Just look at this beautiful, driver-focused interior. With the exception of the handbrake handle and the HVAC controls, it's all new but looks timeless.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
8 of 40 Cyan Racing

This P1800 is powered by a breathed-on version of Cyan Racing's 2.0-liter I4 turbo engine as used in its World Touring Car Championship-winning Volvo S60 TC1.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
9 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

It's tuned to deliver 420 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque, with both peaks high in the rev range for proper old-school feel.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
10 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

It features a race-spec five-speed dogleg gearbox from Holinger as well as manual brakes.

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800
11 of 40 Chris Paukert/CNET

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of the Cyan Racing Volvo P1800.

