Cyan Racing Volvo P1800 Is a Retrofuturistic Revelation

This is the altogether beautiful and wonderful Cyan Racing Volvo P1800.
It's the prototype for a small series of exclusive high-performance coupes based on Volvo's classic P1800 coupe.
How exclusive? Try $700,000. Cyan Racing officials say they can build about one of these a month.
$700,000 may seem like an absurd price, but the global market for these sorts of fully reimagined, thoughtfully modernized high-dollar icons is surprisingly robust. Just ask Singer, Icon or Eagle, all of whom have long wait lists.
Cyan is the Swedish motorsports outfit formerly known as Polestar. After working closely with Volvo on the automaker's touring-car-series racers and a series of high-performance production Volvos, Cyan Racing sold its name to the automaker for its new electric car brand. The two still maintain friendly relations.
At first glance, this looks like a standard 1964 Volvo P1800 body, but there are actually a ton of differences, from new bumpers to flared fenders that lend the whole design a cleaner appearance.
Just look at this beautiful, driver-focused interior. With the exception of the handbrake handle and the HVAC controls, it's all new but looks timeless.
This P1800 is powered by a breathed-on version of Cyan Racing's 2.0-liter I4 turbo engine as used in its World Touring Car Championship-winning Volvo S60 TC1.
It's tuned to deliver 420 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque, with both peaks high in the rev range for proper old-school feel.
It features a race-spec five-speed dogleg gearbox from Holinger as well as manual brakes.
