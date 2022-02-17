Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

CR once again focuses on safety and environmental impact for its 10 most recommended cars of the year.
Consumer Reports is back at it for 2022 with its consumer-focused car picks and we're going to break them down for you.
The Nissan Sentra represents CR's most affordable pick in 2022, thanks to its inclusion of lots of standard safety tech.
The Rogue Sport gets its pick for the same reasons the Sentra does, only in a more chic package.
The Forester remains a safe, practical and efficient SUV and its EyeSight safety tech gets it a spot on CR's list.
The Prius continues to be among the most efficient vehicles on sale today and that's even more the case with the Prius Prime PHEV.
The Honda Accord is described by Consumer Reports as "the definitive family sedan" and we're finding it hard to disagree.
Toyota's RAV4 Prime takes everything good about the regular RAV4 and amps it up. It's faster, more engaging and a wee bit nicer inside.
The Telluride has been a hot seller and a journalist's darling since it debuted and the fact that it offers lots of standard safety tech means it deserves its place on CR's list.
The Ridgeline is often derided as not being a real truck, but we've always felt it's 100% of the truck that 90% of people need and it offers increased comfort and efficiency over more traditional body-on-frame trucks.
The Lexus RX has long been the king of its class and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It's super comfortable, beautifully built and is packing better tech than ever.
Ford's Mustang Mach-E may be the company's first built-to-purpose electric vehicle, but it's one hell of an achievement and one of our favorite vehicles in its class. It's also the only EV on CR's 2022 list.