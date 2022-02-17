/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

CR once again focuses on safety and environmental impact for its 10 most recommended cars of the year.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

2022-kia-telluride-suv-111
1 of 11 Kia

Consumer Reports is back at it for 2022 with its consumer-focused car picks and we're going to break them down for you.

2022 Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition
2 of 11 Nissan

2022 Nissan Sentra

The Nissan Sentra represents CR's most affordable pick in 2022, thanks to its inclusion of lots of standard safety tech.

2022-nissan-qashqai-rogue-sport-crossover-suv-116
3 of 11 Nissan

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport

The Rogue Sport gets its pick for the same reasons the Sentra does, only in a more chic package.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
4 of 11 Emme Hall/Roadshow

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness

The Forester remains a safe, practical and efficient SUV and its EyeSight safety tech gets it a spot on CR's list.

2022 Toyota Prius
5 of 11 Toyota

2022 Toyota Prius

The Prius continues to be among the most efficient vehicles on sale today and that's even more the case with the Prius Prime PHEV.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
6 of 11 Craig Cole/Roadshow

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

The Honda Accord is described by Consumer Reports as "the definitive family sedan" and we're finding it hard to disagree.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
7 of 11 Emme Hall/Roadshow

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota's RAV4 Prime takes everything good about the regular RAV4 and amps it up. It's faster, more engaging and a wee bit nicer inside.

2022-kia-telluride-suv-110
8 of 11 Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

The Telluride has been a hot seller and a journalist's darling since it debuted and the fact that it offers lots of standard safety tech means it deserves its place on CR's list.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
9 of 11 Honda

2021 Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline is often derided as not being a real truck, but we've always felt it's 100% of the truck that 90% of people need and it offers increased comfort and efficiency over more traditional body-on-frame trucks.

2021 Lexus RX 450h
10 of 11 Craig Cole/Roadshow

2021 Lexus RX450h

The Lexus RX has long been the king of its class and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It's super comfortable, beautifully built and is packing better tech than ever.

mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-03
11 of 11 Ford

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's Mustang Mach-E may be the company's first built-to-purpose electric vehicle, but it's one hell of an achievement and one of our favorite vehicles in its class. It's also the only EV on CR's 2022 list.

