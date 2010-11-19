Concept designs for an under-1000 pound car (photos)

LOS ANGELES--Since 2004, the Los Angeles Auto Show has featured a challenge in which major automotive design studios compete to come up with the best creative work around a themed concept.
For 2010, the challenge was to address "society's shift toward minimizing consumption of the Earth's resources. The objective is to envision an efficient, lightweight, four-passenger vehicle (not to exceed 1,000 pounds) that is both comfortable and safe, while delivering satisfactory driving performance without sacrificing the styling consumers demand."
This is the concept submission for a Volvo Air Motion Canyon Carver:
"Imagine...
"A vehicle lighter than a Formula 1 racing car...Experiencing the adrenaline rush of carving through the canyons with up to three friends...Not using a drop of gasoline...Now just imagine if these dreams could be brought together in a single vehicle.
"Tipping the scales at under 1,000 pounds, the Volvo Air Motion Concept makes these dreams a reality and delivers this in a beautiful Scandinavian body. Designed like a clam shell and sculptured from ultralight carbon fiber.
"Minimizing weight and complexity, while maximizing driving enjoyment, is the philosophy behind this vehicle. Thousands of fewer components are employed than in a traditional car, thanks to the powerful, yet simple, compressed air motors that replace a heavy internal combustion engine. The motors cool down under load rather than heat up, thus removing the need for heavy cooling systems. An integrated approach to designing the chassis, interior and suspension also contribute significantly.
"To compress the air needed for the centrally mounted air tank, Air Replenishment Sites are used. Powered by air turbines floating 1,000 feet in the air, they harness the power of the wind and convert it to electricity to provide the compression.
"Aimed at the driving enthusiast, by a company synonymous with safety and environmental care, the Volvo Air Motion demonstrates the beauty and purity of Scandinavian design and delivers a guilt-free, raw driving experience.
"Introducing a new form of exhilaration. The Volvo Air Motion Canyon Carver."