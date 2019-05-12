Climb inside Oakland Airport's massive new fire trucks

  • oakland-airport-firetruck-1
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-10
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-5
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-6
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-12
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-11
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-14
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-9
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-2
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-3
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-7
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-4
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-15
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-8
  • oakland-airport-firetruck-13
  • oakland-airport-727-1
  • oakland-airport-rescue-demo-4
  • oakland-airport-rescue-demo-1
  • oakland-airport-rescue-demo-2
  • oakland-airport-727-2

The Port of Oakland is the proud owner of two new Rosenbauer Panther AFF vehicles. Designed in Austria and built in Minnesota, the vehicles are specifically designed to fight aircraft fires (AFF stands for Aircraft Fire Fighting). They'll be based at the Oakland Fire Department's station at Oakland International Airport.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
1
of 20

Each vehicle is utterly massive, measuring 39 feet long, 12 feet high and 10 feet wide. When empty, each vehicle weighs 44,520 pounds or 22 tons. Fully loaded, they're 85,000 pounds or 43 tons. Each truck has a 750-horsepower diesel engine and an acceleration of zero to 50mph in 35 seconds. Together, the two vehicles cost $1.4 million.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
2
of 20

There are two main booms for spraying water and foam, both of which are operated from inside the cab. One is on the front of the vehicle and can extend outward. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
3
of 20

The other is up top and can extend high above the vehicle to reach the largest aircraft. Each vehicle holds 3,170 gallons of water and 422 gallons of foam.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
4
of 20

Attached to each boom is a bright light for night operations.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
5
of 20

Through these tubes the vehicles can spray foam directly onto the ground to fight fuel fires on an airport runway.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
6
of 20

Here's a boom in action on an older vehicle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
7
of 20

Though the crews can fight fires without leaving the vehicles by operating the booms, they'll use a standard fire hose if they have to enter a burning aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
8
of 20

Other hoses can be attached to these pipes in a compartment behind a rollable door.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
9
of 20

Fans like this are for cooling the smoking brakes of an aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
10
of 20

The cab is huge in its own right. It takes a few steps to climb aboard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
11
of 20

There are fewer controls inside than you might expect, though. The things that look like joystick control the firefighting booms.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
12
of 20

The cabin has an expansive view on three sides and above. Just below the windscreen are monitors that show a feed from camera on top of the vehicle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
13
of 20

I didn't catch what this screen does, but it looks cool.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
14
of 20

Unlike a city fire truck, the only ladder is one on the rear of the vehicle that lets you climb up top. The open panels hide storage areas for equipment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
15
of 20

After displaying the vehicles, the fire department, medical teams and Red Cross held a simulated aircraft disaster using an old FedEx Boeing 727. Held every year, the exercise is designed to test emergency procedures. 

The new vehicles played along, but didn't operate their firefighting equipment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
16
of 20

Volunteers were asked to lay on the apron and act as injured passengers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
17
of 20

Makeup was used to simulate injuries.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
18
of 20

Simulated smoke billowed from inside the aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
19
of 20

The 727's integrated air stairs are useful for a few things: letting firefighters enter the airliner without any ground equipment, boarding passengers at undeveloped airports and, if you're D.B. Cooper, parachuting in midflight.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kent German/CNET
20
of 20
Now Reading

Climb inside Oakland Airport's massive new fire trucks

Up Next

Incredibly cool Volvo concept cars

Latest Stories

These monster fire trucks have airport safety in mind

These monster fire trucks have airport safety in mind

by
What's a dry sump and how does it work? Steph Papadakis explains

What's a dry sump and how does it work? Steph Papadakis explains

by
Can't make it to Luftgekuhlt? Let's talk about our favorite Porsche race car instead

Can't make it to Luftgekuhlt? Let's talk about our favorite Porsche race car instead

by
Volkswagen's retooling its Zwickau plant to be the home of its EV production

Volkswagen's retooling its Zwickau plant to be the home of its EV production

by
The wait for Kia's updated Soul EV will be longer than expected, report says

The wait for Kia's updated Soul EV will be longer than expected, report says

by