The Chevy E-10 concept isn't your typical hot rod.

Instead, it packs an electric powertrain with 450 horsepower.

The batteries powering it all come from the Chevy Bolt EV.

Chevy calls this concept powertrain an "eCrate," which is a nod to the crate engine culture.

Outside, it still holds true to classic hot rod culture, though.

Perhaps it's a hint that Chevy will support hot rodders in the brave new world that will be electric cars.

For now, there's no word on if the eCrate will become reality, though.

Chevy E-10 concept is a future-forward hot rod

