Based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2, GM Defense built a versatile machine for the Army.
This is GM Defense's new Infantry Squad Vehicle.
It's based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2 pickup, believe it or not.
It's also the first contract fulfillment from GM's newly reborn military vehicle division.
It's a tough hauler, but also versatile. Small and light enough to fit on board various helicopters for quick transport.
The US Army will put them to good use.
Family ties on display.
Discuss: GM's new infantry vehicle is ready for the US Army
