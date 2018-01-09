The W-15 is an electric pickup truck from Workhouse Group.
The W-15 will travel the first 80 miles on all-electric power.
After that a gas-powered generator kicks in, powering the electric motor for an additional 310 miles.
The onboard generator is lifted directly from BMW's superhybrid, the i8.
There aren't too many extended-range electrics that look like they want to punch you in the face, but the W-15 is one of 'em.
There is a 7.2-kilowatt power exporter that can power tools without the truck running.
Payload capacity is 2,200 pounds and the W-15 can tow 5,000 pounds.
The electric truck will cost $52,500 and will be available to consumers in the first half of 2019.
