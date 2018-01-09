The Latest New Products Must-See
The W-15 is an electric pickup truck from Workhouse Group.

Photo by Workhorse


The W-15 will travel the first 80 miles on all-electric power.

Photo by Workhorse


After that a gas-powered generator kicks in, powering the electric motor for an additional 310 miles. 

Photo by Workhorse Group


The onboard generator is lifted directly from BMW's superhybrid, the i8.

Photo by Workhorse


There aren't too many extended-range electrics that look like they want to punch you in the face, but the W-15 is one of 'em.

Photo by Workhorse Group


There is a 7.2-kilowatt power exporter that can power tools without the truck running.

Photo by Workhorse


Payload capacity is 2,200 pounds and the W-15 can tow 5,000 pounds.

Photo by Workhorse


The electric truck will cost $52,500 and will be available to consumers in the first half of 2019.

Photo by Workhorse


Scroll through for more photos of this one-of-a-kind truck.

Photo by Workhorse


Photo by Workhorse


Photo by Workhorse
Check out the aggressive W-15 electric pickup truck at CES 2018

Published:
