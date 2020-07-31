They hail from China and they'll be supercheap when they go on sale later in 2020.
Kandi, a Chinese auto brand, will bring two EVs to the US and they're going to be supercheap.
This one, called the K23, will cost $29,999 before federal tax credits.
It's not the prettiest car.
Inside looks better, but it's hard to make a final judgement based on a single photo.
The K27 is even cheaper and costs $19,999, or $12,999 after the federal tax credit.
The interior looks pretty plain, but functional. Except, what's up with the blue screen that looks like the car bricked itself?
We'll see both cars by the end of 2020.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The Kandi K23 and K27 look weird
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.