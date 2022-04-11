/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Having a Home Charger Makes Living With Our Long-Term Mini EV Easy

If you're thinking about buying an electric vehicle, get yourself a home charger as well.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

See full bio
Chargepoint Home Charger
When Roadshow got a long-term Mini EV, I knew I needed to install a Level 2 home charger.

Chargepoint Home Charger
My ChargePoint Home Flex charger can be set to a variety of amps.

Chargepoint Home Charger
I can choose 16 amps to charge at a rate of 12 miles per hour, which is perfect for plug-in hybrids with their minimal all-electric range. I can also set the speed all the way up to 50 amps. 

Chargepoint Home Charger
My local electrician installed the ChargePoint charger for right around $2,000. Of course, prices vary according to location and how difficult it is to get from the electrical panel to the charger location.

Chargepoint Home Charger
The ChargePoint website has a handy search function so you can find any rebates your state may have.

Chargepoint Home Charger
The Mini EV only has an EPA-estimated range of 114 miles.

Chargepoint Home Charger
Keep in mind that the last 20% of the battery fills up slowly. It's better for battery life, and your patience, if you stop charging around 80%. 

Chargepoint Home Charger
The ChargePoint website has all kinds of charts and graphs to geek out on.

