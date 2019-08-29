  • 2018-jeep-wrangler-hero
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the highest unsold 2018 model year inventory of any model.

Photo:Jeep
Jeep Wrangler

Right behind it is the other Jeep Wrangler models.

Photo:Jeep
Porsche Macan

The only luxury model on the list, but there's no short supply of these sporty SUVs.

Published:Caption:
Jeep Compass

Another Jeep makes the list: the Compass.

Photo:FCA US LLC
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Fifth place goes to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Buyers may have skipped the 2018 model since this crossover was brand-new then.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Dodge Durango

Another FCA vehicle makes the list with the Dodge Durango. Look for a Durango SRT for the most fun.

Photo:Fiat Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica is a fantastic family hauler, but there are lots of 2018 model years floating around.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Chevrolet Malibu

No surprise, the Chevrolet Malibu is in high supply. Buyers have largely preferred utility vehicles recently.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Ford EcoSport

Like the Eclipse Cross, the Ford EcoSport was new for 2018 and buyers may have went with a more established nameplate.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Kia Optima

The second sedan, and the model to complete the list, is the Kia Optima. The solid midsize sedan is in high supply.

Published:Caption:
