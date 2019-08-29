The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the highest unsold 2018 model year inventory of any model.
Right behind it is the other Jeep Wrangler models.
The only luxury model on the list, but there's no short supply of these sporty SUVs.
Another Jeep makes the list: the Compass.
Fifth place goes to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Buyers may have skipped the 2018 model since this crossover was brand-new then.
Another FCA vehicle makes the list with the Dodge Durango. Look for a Durango SRT for the most fun.
The Chrysler Pacifica is a fantastic family hauler, but there are lots of 2018 model years floating around.
No surprise, the Chevrolet Malibu is in high supply. Buyers have largely preferred utility vehicles recently.
Like the Eclipse Cross, the Ford EcoSport was new for 2018 and buyers may have went with a more established nameplate.
The second sedan, and the model to complete the list, is the Kia Optima. The solid midsize sedan is in high supply.