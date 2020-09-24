This is the brains and heart behind everything Canoo plans to build in the future.
This is the Canoo skatekart.
The startup company wanted to show off how capable its platform is, so it turned the chassis into a go-kart.
It's awesome.
Racing driver Sara Price tested the go-kart to put its capabilities to the test.
Canoo isn't in the business of building go-karts, but this shows its chassis is up to snuff.
The super low platform provides a ton of space for vehicles.
With everything needed to power the car in this thin chassis, all Canoo needs to do is drop a body on top.
The steering position can change, too, depending on what kind of car Canoo wants to build.
Its first vehicle will be a van of sorts in 2022 that individuals can subscribe to, not purchase.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Canoo skatekart!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Canoo's skateboard platform turns into a go-kart
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.