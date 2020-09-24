Canoo's skateboard platform turns into a go-kart

This is the brains and heart behind everything Canoo plans to build in the future.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

This is the Canoo skatekart.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

The startup company wanted to show off how capable its platform is, so it turned the chassis into a go-kart.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

It's awesome.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

Racing driver Sara Price tested the go-kart to put its capabilities to the test.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

Canoo isn't in the business of building go-karts, but this shows its chassis is up to snuff.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

The super low platform provides a ton of space for vehicles.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

With everything needed to power the car in this thin chassis, all Canoo needs to do is drop a body on top.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

The steering position can change, too, depending on what kind of car Canoo wants to build.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

Its first vehicle will be a van of sorts in 2022 that individuals can subscribe to, not purchase.

Canoo go-kart
Canoo

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Canoo skatekart!

Canoo go-kart
Canoo
Canoo go-kart
Canoo
Canoo go-kart
Canoo
Canoo go-kart
Canoo
Canoo go-kart
Canoo
Canoo go-kart
Canoo
