Canoo's subscription-only EV isn't as up a creek sans paddle as it might seem

Canoo is an EV startup that wants to do things differently.
It doesn't want to sell you its practical, design-heavy vehicle.
Instead, it wants you to subscribe to it, like you would Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Canoo designed the vehicle to offer maximum space and practicality with minimal excess.
The passenger cabin has a unique U-shaped rear seat and tons of glass everywhere.
The Canoo will only be offered in black or white at launch.
The body panels of the Canoo are made of thermoplastic and are attached to a steel structure underneath.
The Canoo will launch with Level 2+ autonomous driving features like adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking all paired with a driver monitor.
The all-electric Canoo will do an estimated 250 miles on the EPA cycle and can charge to 80% in less than 30 minutes with DC fast charging.
