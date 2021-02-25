Cadillac XT5, XT6 feature electrified engines for China

New powertrains, but everything else stays the same.

2021 Cadillac XT6 China
Cadillac

Cadillac made some changes to the XT6 and XT5 for China.

2021 Cadillac XT5 China
Cadillac

Both SUVs get new mild-hybrid powertrains: A 2.0-liter turbo-four married to a small 48-volt motor and battery.

2021 Cadillac XT6 China
Cadillac

Inside, nothing changes, though.

2021 Cadillac XT5 China
Cadillac

I, too, like viewing space from the back of my XT5.

2021 Cadillac XT5 China
Cadillac

The new SUVs go on sale in a couple weeks.

2021 Cadillac XT5 China
Cadillac

No word yet as to whether the US will get these new powertrains.

