Cadillac XT5, XT6 feature electrified engines for China

New powertrains, but everything else stays the same.
Cadillac made some changes to the XT6 and XT5 for China.
Both SUVs get new mild-hybrid powertrains: A 2.0-liter turbo-four married to a small 48-volt motor and battery.
Inside, nothing changes, though.
I, too, like viewing space from the back of my XT5.
The new SUVs go on sale in a couple weeks.
No word yet as to whether the US will get these new powertrains.
