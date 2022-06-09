Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar Is One Sharp Race Car

It'll compete against similar hybrid racers from BMW, Lamborghini and more.
It will be built to the same Le Mans Daytona hybrid, or LMDh, specs that will allow it to participate in both the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship's GTP Class, thanks to a blending of rulesets that will allow cars to compete in both starting in 2023.
The Project GTP Hypercar's chassis comes from Dallara, one of four manufacturers who can build a chassis for this racing class, but the body is all Cadillac.
Vertical lighting helps reinforce the connection between the automaker's road cars and its race cars, while the taillights out back look like they're floating.
Exposed composite material can be seen on the roof, side skirts and most of the rear end.
Aerodynamic trickery is everywhere.
So, when will you get to see this slick little number in action?
Cadillac intends to begin track testing this summer, so it's possible the automaker could give out some updates shortly thereafter.
But in terms of prime-time viewing, keep your eyes to the Rolex 24 at Daytona in early 2023, which will mark the Project GTP Hypercar's official debut.
Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar.