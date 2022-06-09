X

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar Is One Sharp Race Car

It'll compete against similar hybrid racers from BMW, Lamborghini and more.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
1 of 12 Cadillac

Cadillac on Thursday unveiled its Project GTP Hypercar.    

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
2 of 12 Cadillac

It will be built to the same Le Mans Daytona hybrid, or LMDh, specs that will allow it to participate in both the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship's GTP Class, thanks to a blending of rulesets that will allow cars to compete in both starting in 2023. 

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
3 of 12 Cadillac

The Project GTP Hypercar's chassis comes from Dallara, one of four manufacturers who can build a chassis for this racing class, but the body is all Cadillac.     

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
4 of 12 Cadillac

Vertical lighting helps reinforce the connection between the automaker's road cars and its race cars, while the taillights out back look like they're floating.     

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
5 of 12 Cadillac

Exposed composite material can be seen on the roof, side skirts and most of the rear end.     

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
6 of 12 Cadillac

Aerodynamic trickery is everywhere.    

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
7 of 12 Cadillac

So, when will you get to see this slick little number in action?     

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
8 of 12 Cadillac

Cadillac intends to begin track testing this summer, so it's possible the automaker could give out some updates shortly thereafter.     

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
9 of 12 Cadillac

But in terms of prime-time viewing, keep your eyes to the Rolex 24 at Daytona in early 2023, which will mark the Project GTP Hypercar's official debut.    

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
10 of 12 Cadillac

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar.

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
11 of 12 Cadillac
Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar
12 of 12 Cadillac

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

More Galleries

2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

56 Photos
2023 Nissan Altima Has an Updated Face

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Altima Has an Updated Face

33 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Previewed at WWDC 2022

More Galleries

Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Previewed at WWDC 2022

22 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos