The Byton M-Byte is almost ready for its debut

The camo-wrapped "ride and handling golden car" is the M-Byte prototype closest to production intent for measuring chassis setup.
A Byton executive says that the M-Byte is "not going to set lap records on Laguna Seca, it's not built for that."
The M-Byte is a heavy SUV thanks to its big battery pack, but Byton's engineers tried to use its low center of mass to optimize handling.
We'll see the production M-Byte at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Look at that screen!
The M-Byte's interior is equal parts Range Rover and Blade Runner, with a dash of Minority Report thrown in for good measure.