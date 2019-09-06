  • byton-m-byte-prototype-8363
  • byton-m-byte-prototype-8346
  • byton-m-byte-prototype-8354
  • byton-m-byte-prototype-8350
  • rs-ces2019-byton-interiorconcept-holdingstill
  • teaser-06

The camo-wrapped "ride and handling golden car" is the M-Byte prototype closest to production intent for measuring chassis setup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
1
of 6

A Byton executive says that the M-Byte is "not going to set lap records on Laguna Seca, it's not built for that."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 6

The M-Byte is a heavy SUV thanks to its big battery pack, but Byton's engineers tried to use its low center of mass to optimize handling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 6

We'll see the production M-Byte at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 6

Look at that screen!

Read the article
Published:Caption:
5
of 6

The M-Byte's interior is equal parts Range Rover and Blade Runner, with a dash of Minority Report thrown in for good measure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Byton
6
of 6
Now Reading

The Byton M-Byte is almost ready for its debut

Up Next

2020 Jeep Compass is stylish but flawed

Latest Stories

Roborace sets a Guinness World Record for fastest autonomous car

Roborace sets a Guinness World Record for fastest autonomous car

by
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

by
2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Ride-hailing services guide: Taxis for the 21st century

Ride-hailing services guide: Taxis for the 21st century

by
Let the light in with the 2020 Bentley Continental GT's glass roof

Let the light in with the 2020 Bentley Continental GT's glass roof

by