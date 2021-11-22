/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Buick's Smart Pod is a relaxing look at the future

Shown in China, Buick previewed an autonomous office and sleeping quarters.

Buick Smart Pod
The Buick Smart Pod wants to put motels out of business.

Buick Smart Pod
Instead of a room, you can travel autonomously.

Buick Smart Pod
The van features space for working, relaxing and sleeping.

Buick Smart Pod
It's pretty cool looking.

Buick Smart Pod
It's based on a production platform, believe it or not.

Buick Smart Pod
That's not to say this will be a production vehicle.

Buick Smart Pod
The glass roof is neat.

Buick Smart Pod
This looks pretty comfy.

Buick Smart Pod
Will pod cars become a thing?

Buick Smart Pod
Who knows, but this is impressive.

Buick Smart Pod
There's even a 50-inch TV.

