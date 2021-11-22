Buick's Smart Pod is a relaxing look at the future

Shown in China, Buick previewed an autonomous office and sleeping quarters.
The Buick Smart Pod wants to put motels out of business.
Instead of a room, you can travel autonomously.
The van features space for working, relaxing and sleeping.
It's pretty cool looking.
It's based on a production platform, believe it or not.
That's not to say this will be a production vehicle.
The glass roof is neat.
This looks pretty comfy.
Will pod cars become a thing?
Who knows, but this is impressive.
There's even a 50-inch TV.