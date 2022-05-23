Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Requires a Special Dynamometer

Bugatti's new dyno is the most technologically advanced in the world, and the only one capable of handling the Chiron.
Bugatti developed a new dynamometer specifically for the Chiron Super Sport.
The Chiron is too fast and powerful for a regular dyno.
It features single rollers, which are more accurate than two-roller setups.
The car is held down by custom underbody plates with high-strength screws and crisscrossed chains.
Actual speeds of up to 248 mph are achievable.
A 13-meter-tall fan can create airstreams of up 143 mph.
The dyno itself is huge and heavy, with each roller weighing 3.5 tons.
Through using the dyno Bugatti discovered the Chiron Super Sport actually makes 1,596 horsepower, 18 hp more than initially thought.
Bugatti says the Chiron is the only car in the world that can push the dyno to its limits.
It's freakin' cool.