Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Requires a Special Dynamometer

Bugatti's new dyno is the most technologically advanced in the world, and the only one capable of handling the Chiron.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
Bugatti developed a new dynamometer specifically for the Chiron Super Sport.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
The Chiron is too fast and powerful for a regular dyno.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
It features single rollers, which are more accurate than two-roller setups.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
The car is held down by custom underbody plates with high-strength screws and crisscrossed chains.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
Actual speeds of up to 248 mph are achievable.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
A 13-meter-tall fan can create airstreams of up 143 mph.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
The dyno itself is huge and heavy, with each roller weighing 3.5 tons.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
Through using the dyno Bugatti discovered the Chiron Super Sport actually makes 1,596 horsepower, 18 hp more than initially thought.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
Bugatti says the Chiron is the only car in the world that can push the dyno to its limits.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Dyno Testing
It's freakin' cool.

