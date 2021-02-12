'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

Its Silk Rosé paint is a new pink shade that has never before been used on a Bugatti.
This Bugatti Chiron Sport is a one-off creation named "Alice
."
It was commissioned by a husband as a special gift for his wife.
Alice is finished in Matt Blanc and Silk Rosé, the latter of which is a new color that Bugatti has never used before.
On the inside, basically every surface is covered in off-white leather or Alcantara.
The name Alice is embroidered in the headrests, of course.
The wheels are pink too, with silver accents that tie together with other exterior trim pieces.
Even the engine covers are pink.
The Chiron Sport is the lighter, more driver-focused version of the normal Chiron.
With a starting price of $3.3 million, this Bugatti must be one of the most expensive Valentine's Day gifts ever. Scroll down for a few more photos from Bugatti.
