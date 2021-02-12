'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

Its Silk Rosé paint is a new pink shade that has never before been used on a Bugatti.

Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
1 of 12
Bugatti

This Bugatti Chiron Sport is a one-off creation named "Alice ."

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
2 of 12
Bugatti

It was commissioned by a husband as a special gift for his wife.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
3 of 12
Bugatti

Alice is finished in Matt Blanc and Silk Rosé, the latter of which is a new color that Bugatti has never used before.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
4 of 12
Bugatti

On the inside, basically every surface is covered in off-white leather or Alcantara.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
5 of 12
Bugatti

The name Alice is embroidered in the headrests, of course.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
6 of 12
Bugatti

The wheels are pink too, with silver accents that tie together with other exterior trim pieces.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
7 of 12
Bugatti

Even the engine covers are pink.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
8 of 12
Bugatti

The Chiron Sport is the lighter, more driver-focused version of the normal Chiron.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
9 of 12
Bugatti

With a starting price of $3.3 million, this Bugatti must be one of the most expensive Valentine's Day gifts ever. Scroll down for a few more photos from Bugatti.

Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
10 of 12
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
11 of 12
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Chiron Sport "Alice"
12 of 12
Bugatti
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos