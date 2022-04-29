X

Bugatti's Intricate Vagues de Lumière Liveries Look Amazing

These striped paintjobs mimic how light reflects on the Chiron's bodywork, and each one took 5 weeks to paint.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
1 of 21 Bugatti

These two Bugatti Chirons feature incredible Vagues de Lumière paint.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
2 of 21 Bugatti

The stripes are meant to mimic how light reflects on the car's bodywork.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
3 of 21 Bugatti

It's an effect inspired by 2011's one-off Veyron L'Or Blanc.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
4 of 21 Bugatti

The process takes 5 weeks to complete.

Bugatti Worker Applying Vagues de Lumière Stripes
5 of 21 Bugatti

The stripes are applied and painted by hand.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
6 of 21 Bugatti

The Super Sport features California Blue paint with Arancia Mira stripes.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
7 of 21 Bugatti

The Pur Sport, meanwhile, has blue-tinted exposed carbon-fiber bodywork with black stripes.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
8 of 21 Bugatti

The effect is incredible.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
9 of 21 Bugatti

These are some of the last Chirons to be built.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
10 of 21 Bugatti

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Vagues de Lumière paintjobs.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
11 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
12 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
13 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
14 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
15 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
16 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
17 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
18 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
19 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with Vagues de Lumière paint
20 of 21 Bugatti
Bugatti Worker Applying Vagues de Lumière Stripes
21 of 21 Bugatti

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

More Galleries

Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

56 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

More Galleries

BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

13 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos