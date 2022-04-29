Bugatti's Intricate Vagues de Lumière Liveries Look Amazing

These striped paintjobs mimic how light reflects on the Chiron's bodywork, and each one took 5 weeks to paint.
These two Bugatti Chirons feature incredible Vagues de Lumière paint.
The stripes are meant to mimic how light reflects on the car's bodywork.
It's an effect inspired by 2011's one-off Veyron L'Or Blanc.
The process takes 5 weeks to complete.
The stripes are applied and painted by hand.
The Super Sport features California Blue paint with Arancia Mira stripes.
The Pur Sport, meanwhile, has blue-tinted exposed carbon-fiber bodywork with black stripes.
The effect is incredible.
These are some of the last Chirons to be built.
