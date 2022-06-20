X
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé Is Beautiful in Blue and Gold

This special edition is a tribute to Ettore Bugatti's daughter.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
1 of 17 Bugatti

The Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition marks the end of regular Chiron production for Europe.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
2 of 17 Bugatti

It's named after Ettore Bugatti's eldest daughter.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
3 of 17 Bugatti

The L'Ébé has a dark blue carbon-fiber body with gold accents.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
4 of 17 Bugatti

The engine covers are carbon and gold, too.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
5 of 17 Bugatti

The interior features Lake Blue and Silk colored leather.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
6 of 17 Bugatti

The two door panels are different.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
7 of 17 Bugatti

They feature hand-stitched artwork.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
8 of 17 Bugatti

Only three of the L'Ébé will be built, one standard Chiron and two Chiron Sports.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
9 of 17 Bugatti

Bugatti only has a few Chirons left to build.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
10 of 17 Bugatti

Keep scrolling to see more of the Chiron L'Ébé.

Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
11 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
12 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
13 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
14 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
15 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
16 of 17 Bugatti
Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition
17 of 17 Bugatti

