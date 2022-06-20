Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé Is Beautiful in Blue and Gold

The Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé special edition marks the end of regular Chiron production for Europe.
It's named after Ettore Bugatti's eldest daughter.
The L'Ébé has a dark blue carbon-fiber body with gold accents.
The engine covers are carbon and gold, too.
The interior features Lake Blue and Silk colored leather.
The two door panels are different.
They feature hand-stitched artwork.
Only three of the L'Ébé will be built, one standard Chiron and two Chiron Sports.
Bugatti only has a few Chirons left to build.
