Bugatti created the ultimate carbon-fiber pool table

It costs $300,000 and will even keep itself level on your yacht.

It's available with a gyroscopic self-leveling system so you can put it on your yacht.

It's built to tournament specifications.

The frame is made from aluminum and titanium.

The ball pockets are leather-lined and made from stainless steel.

The sides of the drawers are built from CNC-machined anodized aluminum, and the nuts and screws are titanium.

Bugatti includes a bunch of accessories, including a cue holder with a 13-inch touchscreen for keeping score.

The ends of the cues are designed to look like the Chiron's buttons.

Only 30 of these pool tables will be built.

