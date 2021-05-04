Bugatti created the ultimate carbon-fiber pool table

It costs $300,000 and will even keep itself level on your yacht.
Bugatti developed a carbon-fiber pool table that costs $300,000.
It's available with a gyroscopic self-leveling system so you can put it on your yacht.
It's built to tournament specifications.
The frame is made from aluminum and titanium.
The ball pockets are leather-lined and made from stainless steel.
The sides of the drawers are built from CNC-machined anodized aluminum, and the nuts and screws are titanium.
Bugatti includes a bunch of accessories, including a cue holder with a 13-inch touchscreen for keeping score.
The ends of the cues are designed to look like the Chiron's buttons.
Only 30 of these pool tables will be built.
