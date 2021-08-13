/>
Bugatti Bolide hypercar will soon be a reality

Bugatti is going to build 40 of these beasts.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Bugatti Bolide
1 of 10 Bugatti

This is our first look at the production Bugatti Bolide.

Bugatti Bolide
2 of 10 Bugatti

The original Bolide was revealed last year.

Bugatti Bolide
3 of 10 Bugatti

The Bolide is powered by Bugatti's quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.

Bugatti Bolide
4 of 10 Bugatti

Power? Try 1,577 horsepower. 

Bugatti Bolide
5 of 10 Bugatti

That's complemented by 1,180 pound-feet of torque.

Bugatti Bolide
6 of 10 Bugatti

That's less power than the original Bolide experimental car made, but the lower output is due to different fuel.

Bugatti Bolide
7 of 10 Bugatti

Even so, this thing should be crazy quick.

Bugatti Bolide
8 of 10 Bugatti

The Bolide weighs just under 3,200 pounds.

Bugatti Bolide
9 of 10 Bugatti

The Bolide will cost around 4 million euros.

Bugatti Bolide
10 of 10 Bugatti

Look for it to hit the road in 2024.

