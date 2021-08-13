Bugatti Bolide hypercar will soon be a reality

Bugatti is going to build 40 of these beasts.
This is our first look at the production Bugatti Bolide.
The original Bolide was revealed last year.
The Bolide is powered by Bugatti's quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.
Power? Try 1,577 horsepower.
That's complemented by 1,180 pound-feet of torque.
That's less power than the original Bolide experimental car made, but the lower output is due to different fuel.
Even so, this thing should be crazy quick.
The Bolide weighs just under 3,200 pounds.
The Bolide will cost around 4 million euros.
Look for it to hit the road in 2024.