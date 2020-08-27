Bollinger Deliver-E: Smooth, shapely and ready to carry cargo

It's quite a departure from Bollinger's other planned vehicles, but it does look good.

Bollinger

This is the Bollinger Deliver-E, which plans to tackle the commercial van sector in 2022.

Bollinger

The all-electric van will come in numerous sizes to fit fleets' needs.

Bollinger

It's incredibly shapely and smooth compared with Bollinger's other forthcoming vehicles, and it looks pretty good.

Bollinger

The company says it has applied what it learned from making its upcoming chassis-cab pickup.

Bollinger

There will be numerous battery-pack options to suit a wide variety of commercial needs, but no details yet.

Bollinger

Packages will look good back there.

Bollinger

This could be a prime rival to Rivian's upcoming electric van under development with Amazon.

Bollinger

One thing's clear: Lots of companies want to deliver your packages with zero emissions involved. The Deliver-E is promised for 2022.

