It's quite a departure from Bollinger's other planned vehicles, but it does look good.
This is the Bollinger Deliver-E, which plans to tackle the commercial van sector in 2022.
The all-electric van will come in numerous sizes to fit fleets' needs.
It's incredibly shapely and smooth compared with Bollinger's other forthcoming vehicles, and it looks pretty good.
The company says it has applied what it learned from making its upcoming chassis-cab pickup.
There will be numerous battery-pack options to suit a wide variety of commercial needs, but no details yet.
Packages will look good back there.
This could be a prime rival to Rivian's upcoming electric van under development with Amazon.
One thing's clear: Lots of companies want to deliver your packages with zero emissions involved. The Deliver-E is promised for 2022.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Bollinger Deliver-E: Smooth, shapely and ready to carry cargo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.