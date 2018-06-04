BMW Z4 prototype hits in the Miramas test track in France

  • BMW Z4 M40i prototype
The BMW Z4 nameplate will be used again on this all-new roadster.

This is the M40i version of the Z4, meaning it has a six-cylinder turbo engine, upgraded brakes, and adaptive suspension.

BMW promises improved handling and performance compared to the last Z4.

Visually, the Z4 prototype has a lot in common with the concept version we saw in Pebble Beach in 2017.

A powered soft top will help distinguish the Z4 from its platform-mate, the new Toyota Supra coupe.

Signature BMW design cues, like those kidney grilles, are evident even through the camouflage.

The skinny taillights and parallelogram-shaped exhausts recall other performance BMW models.

BMW says it's using the Miramas proving ground in France to tune things like the Z4's adaptive suspension and electronically locking differential.

After the M40i debuts, we're likely to see other BMW Z4 models with different engines.

Continue clicking or scrolling through the gallery for more photos of the BMW Z4 prototype.

