BMW's two big power wagons, the X5 M and X6 M (pictures)

LOS ANGELES -- BMW's M cars based on the previous generation X5 and X6 were stunning and surprising, using performance technology to handle like sports cars. Now, BMW has built new M cars based on the latest generation of the X5 and X6.
The X6 M's odd, coupe-like body seems very appropriate for a high performance vehicle. As with the standard X5 and X6, both M cars get a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system which can run 100 percent of torque to the front or rear axles, as needed.
The engine for both vehicles comes from the M5 sedan. It's a 4.4-liter V-8 with two twin-scroll turbochargers, one for each bank of cylinders. It makes 567 horsepower and 537 pound-feet of torque, using different tuning than the M5 engine.
Big air intakes are necessary to cool the engine components. In fact,
BMW does not offer adaptive cruise control on the X6 M or X5 M, because
the required radar dome would interfere with the air intakes.
BMW did not use carbon fiber or aluminum parts to lower the weight over the standard X5 and X6, as it has done with other M cars. A BMW spokesperson said the weight savings would make little difference in performance.