BMW X3 M Competition is a wolf in a crossover's clothing

This is the 2020 BMW X3 M Competition!
And this is its stablemate, the X4 M Competition.
Whether you choose the coupier styling of the X4 or the more upright perspective of the X3, you'll get the same, ridiculous performance.
How much? Try 503 horsepower. In an SUV. Yes, that's perhaps a bit excessive.
But excessive is where it's at, and the X3 M features a more dramatic nose for extra cooling -- and extra aggression.
Twenty-one-inch wheels are standard on the M Competition, while the regular M deals with 20s.
The Competition branding of course will make those behind you in the school lane extra jealous.
Sport seats offer a good blend of support and comfort, but could use a bit more bolstering for track duty.
Track duty? In an SUV? It's better out here than you might thing.
Whether you choose X3 or X4 M, you're getting a ridiculous amount of performance in an unlikely package. Starting price? $69,900.