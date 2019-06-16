BMW X3 M Competition is a wolf in a crossover's clothing

  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • BMW X3 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition
  • 2020 BMW X4 M Competition

This is the 2020 BMW X3 M Competition!

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 30

And this is its stablemate, the X4 M Competition. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 30

Whether you choose the coupier styling of the X4 or the more upright perspective of the X3, you'll get the same, ridiculous performance. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 30

How much? Try 503 horsepower. In an SUV. Yes, that's perhaps a bit excessive. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 30

But excessive is where it's at, and the X3 M features a more dramatic nose for extra cooling -- and extra aggression. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 30

Twenty-one-inch wheels are standard on the M Competition, while the regular M deals with 20s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 30

The Competition branding of course will make those behind you in the school lane extra jealous. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 30

Sport seats offer a good blend of support and comfort, but could use a bit more bolstering for track duty.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 30

Track duty? In an SUV? It's better out here than you might thing. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 30

Whether you choose X3 or X4 M, you're getting a ridiculous amount of performance in an unlikely package. Starting price? $69,900. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 30
Now Reading

BMW X3 M Competition is a wolf in a crossover's clothing

Up Next

The Polestar 1 looks familiar in all the right ways

Latest Stories

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder bring back the flat-six engine

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder bring back the flat-six engine

by
General Motors mulling the possibility of a resurrected electric Hummer, report says

General Motors mulling the possibility of a resurrected electric Hummer, report says

by
AutoComplete: Nuro and Domino's Pizza team up on autonomous pizza delivery

AutoComplete: Nuro and Domino's Pizza team up on autonomous pizza delivery

1:40
The Arc Vector is a $111,000 electric work of art that you can ride

The Arc Vector is a $111,000 electric work of art that you can ride

by
Nuro and Domino's buddy up for autonomous pizza delivery in Houston

Nuro and Domino's buddy up for autonomous pizza delivery in Houston

by