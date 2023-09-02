X

BMW Vision Concept Previews 2025 Neue Klasse EVs

The Vision Neue Klasse was revealed to the public this week at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show in Munich.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
Antuan Goodwin
BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept debuts
BMW takes another step towards its Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles with the debut of the Vision Neue Klasse concept.

The electric sedan makes use of 3D printed parts, OLED and e-ink displays and many reclaimed and sustainable materials.

Beneath the design, BMW's sixth-generation eDrive electrification platform promises a 30% increase in range and charging speed.

We're not sure how much of the design the series production car will retain, but the technologies showcased will be realized.

BMW emphasizes the Vision Neue Klasse's aerodynamic, weight and friction improvements.

My favorite detail are the bright yellow corduroy seats.

The low dashboard makes room for the new BMW Panoramic Vision display, which sits below the hood's cowl and serves as a digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, Vision Neue Klasse features a first of its kind parallelogram display with slanted sides and OLED tech.

BMW is also continuing to develop the 3D augmented reality head-up display tech highlighted on the previous Vision Dee concept.

Check out our first look at the BMW Vision Neue Klasse or keep scrolling for more gorgeous photos.

