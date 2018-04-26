BMW M850i xDrive will be one heck of a grand tourer

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
BMW has finally given us a few details about one upcoming 8 Series trim.
The M850i xDrive will be the second most powerful trim, slotting beneath the M8.
It will pack a massively revised version of BMW's 4.4-liter V8.
Power is up 67 horsepower to a meaty 523 hp.
Torque is up nearly 100 pound-feet, to 553.
The current version of this engine lives in the M550i xDrive.
The M850i will also pack four-wheel steering and adaptive dampers.
The xDrive designation means that it'll have all-wheel drive, too.
BMW says the 8 Series will go on sale this year, which means a debut should finally happen in the near future.
Keep scrolling to check out even more shots of the M850i as it undergoes testing in camouflage.