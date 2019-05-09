Sneak a peek at the upcoming BMW M8

The teasers themselves are pretty mild -- we're mostly familiar with the 8 Series' shape at this point, and the M8 takes the usual route of other M cars, adding some more aggressive bumpers and fenders.
A new electric braking module replaces the brake booster and allows the car to customize the brake pedal feel, offering a Comfort mode with a more gradual brake application and a Sport mode that lets you clamp down on the rotors as quickly as your right foot can manage.
Regular M8 models will have Road and Sport modes, allowing certain ADAS to be softened or eliminated while changing the amount of information displayed to the driver through the gauge cluster and head-up display.