Sneak a peek at the upcoming BMW M8

BMW on Thursday previewed some new driving-focused tech for the upcoming M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible.     

The teasers themselves are pretty mild -- we're mostly familiar with the 8 Series' shape at this point, and the M8 takes the usual route of other M cars, adding some more aggressive bumpers and fenders.   

The tech is far more interesting to talk about.     

What's particularly unique is that the brakes can be adjusted as part of the drive-mode system.   

A new electric braking module replaces the brake booster and allows the car to customize the brake pedal feel, offering a Comfort mode with a more gradual brake application and a Sport mode that lets you clamp down on the rotors as quickly as your right foot can manage.     

Best of all, it works with both the standard brakes and the optional carbon-ceramic stoppers.    

Regular M8 models will have Road and Sport modes, allowing certain ADAS to be softened or eliminated while changing the amount of information displayed to the driver through the gauge cluster and head-up display.   

The upcoming M8 Competition one-ups that system with a Track mode, which disables all interventions and turns off both the audio system and the main infotainment screen.    

It's going to be wild.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new M8.

