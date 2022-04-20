BMW M760e Plug-In Hybrid Mixes Six-Cylinder and Electric Power

This is the first PHEV from BMW's M division.
The BMW M760e is the M division's first plug-in hybrid.
It's based on the seventh-generation 7 Series sedan.
The M760e has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor.
The setup makes 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft.
It will hit 62 mph in 4.3 seconds.
BMW says it has a fully electric range of 50 miles.
The interior is just as swanky as the normal 7 Series.
The rear seat is super nice.
The M760e goes on sale next year.
