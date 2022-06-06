The M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car Has BMW's Biggest Kidneys Yet

It will join race cars from Acura, Cadillac and Porsche for the 2023 WEC season.
The BMW M Hybrid V8 is a new LMDh race car.
It will compete in the 2023 season.
The M Hybrid V8 is wearing a rad livery for testing.
No powertrain details were given yet.
It looks supercool.
These are BMW's biggest grilles yet.
It will race against cars from Acura, Cadillac and Porsche in the LMDh class.
LMDh cars use LMP2 platforms and hybrid powertrains.
We should see the final design later this year.
The LMDh cars will race alongside even more extreme LMH prototypes.
One more look at the BMW M Hybrid V8.