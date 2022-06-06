X

The M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car Has BMW's Biggest Kidneys Yet

It will join race cars from Acura, Cadillac and Porsche for the 2023 WEC season.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
1 of 11 BMW

The BMW M Hybrid V8 is a new LMDh race car.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
2 of 11 BMW

It will compete in the 2023 season.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
3 of 11 BMW

The M Hybrid V8 is wearing a rad livery for testing.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
4 of 11 BMW

No powertrain details were given yet.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
5 of 11 BMW

It looks supercool.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
6 of 11 BMW

These are BMW's biggest grilles yet.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
7 of 11 BMW

It will race against cars from Acura, Cadillac and Porsche in the LMDh class.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
8 of 11 BMW

LMDh cars use LMP2 platforms and hybrid powertrains.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
9 of 11 BMW

We should see the final design later this year.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
10 of 11 BMW

The LMDh cars will race alongside even more extreme LMH prototypes.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh Race Car
11 of 11 BMW

One more look at the BMW M Hybrid V8.

