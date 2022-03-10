BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV Is Almost Ready for the Spotlight

BMW will build fewer than 100 examples of its hydrogen-powered X5.
This is the BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV.
It's technically just a prototype right now.
But we got to drive it on a frozen lake in Sweden.
Wee!
BMW will build fewer than 100 of these.
And no, you can't buy one, they're for testing and development purposes only.
The iX5 Hydrogen is expected to be on the road before the end of 2022.
Since it's based on the standard X5, it's super comfortable and spacious.
The hydrogen fuel cell technology is shared with Toyota.
