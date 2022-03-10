/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV Is Almost Ready for the Spotlight

BMW will build fewer than 100 examples of its hydrogen-powered X5.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
1 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

This is the BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
2 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

It's technically just a prototype right now.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
3 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

But we got to drive it on a frozen lake in Sweden.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
4 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

Wee!

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
5 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

BMW will build fewer than 100 of these.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
6 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

And no, you can't buy one, they're for testing and development purposes only.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
7 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

The iX5 Hydrogen is expected to be on the road before the end of 2022.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
8 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

Since it's based on the standard X5, it's super comfortable and spacious.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
9 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

The hydrogen fuel cell technology is shared with Toyota.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
10 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

Keep scrolling for more photos.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
11 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
12 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
13 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
14 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
15 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
16 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
17 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
18 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
19 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
20 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
21 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
22 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
23 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW
BMW iX5 Hydrogen
24 of 24 Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

More Galleries

Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

76 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

More Galleries

2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

74 Photos
2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

More Galleries

2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

45 Photos