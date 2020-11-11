All electric, all luxury. This is the future at BMW.
The BMW iX is here.
It's the production SUV that's coming, based on the iNext concept shown a couple years ago.
It will serve as BMW's technology flagship.
Powertrain details revealed include an estimated range of over 300 miles and 500 horsepower from two electric motors and a battery.
On the design front it's... a little frumpy.
Inside is a different story.
It looks really, really good in there.
Loving the different material choices. And some of them are recycled, too.
The first iX SUVs will reach the US in early 2022.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the iX!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.