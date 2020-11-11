BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

All electric, all luxury. This is the future at BMW.

BMW iX
BMW

The BMW iX is here.

BMW iX
BMW

It's the production SUV that's coming, based on the iNext concept shown a couple years ago.

BMW iX
BMW

It will serve as BMW's technology flagship.

BMW iX
BMW

Powertrain details revealed include an estimated range of over 300 miles and 500 horsepower from two electric motors and a battery.

BMW iX
BMW

On the design front it's... a little frumpy.

BMW iX
BMW

Inside is a different story.

BMW iX
BMW

It looks really, really good in there.

BMW iX
BMW

Loving the different material choices. And some of them are recycled, too.

BMW iX
BMW

The first iX SUVs will reach the US in early 2022.

BMW iX
BMW

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the iX!

BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
BMW iX
BMW
