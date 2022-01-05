This BMW iX has a color-changing exterior

At CES 2022, BMW is showing the next step in vehicle personalization.
This isn't just any old BMW iX.
It's an iX showcar with color-changing E Ink.
The technology in E Ink lets this iX change colors from front to back, side to side, whatever.
Or, you know, just be a solid color.
The E Ink technology is placed in a wrap.
Will this come to production? Who knows.
E Ink also only accommodates grayscale at the moment.
But this opens the door for a lot of personalization.
E Ink also helps the iX Flow better reflect or absorb sunlight, which helps with efficiency.
