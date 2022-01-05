/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
This BMW iX has a color-changing exterior

At CES 2022, BMW is showing the next step in vehicle personalization.

Steven Ewing
This isn't just any old BMW iX.

It's an iX showcar with color-changing E Ink.

The technology in E Ink lets this iX change colors from front to back, side to side, whatever.

Or, you know, just be a solid color.

The E Ink technology is placed in a wrap.

Will this come to production? Who knows.

E Ink also only accommodates grayscale at the moment.

But this opens the door for a lot of personalization.

E Ink also helps the iX Flow better reflect or absorb sunlight, which helps with efficiency.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the iX Flow showcar.

