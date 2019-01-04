Head on an interstellar road trip in the BMW Individual M850i Night Sky

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
BMW this week unveiled the BMW Individual M850i xDrive Coupe Night Sky.
The last bit, though, is the important part -- it's what lets you know that this car's style is all about staring into the great beyond of space.
The automaker used actual, honest-to-goodness meteorites inside the cabin.
Meteoritic material appears on the start button, the center console's trim plate, the gear selector and the iDrive knob.
Some meteorites display what's called the Widmanstätten pattern, which is a unique geometric layering of nickel-iron crystals in a meteorite.
While it's not possible to recreate this process on Earth, BMW took the general look and incorporated it in all sorts of places, including the headliner, the center console trim finisher and the stitching pattern for the seats.
BMW even milled the pattern into the brake discs, for cryin' out loud, and it 3D-printed a special set of brake calipers for the car.
The interior is decked out in a three-color layout that blends blue, white and silver.
And yes, the doorsills light up.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of BMW's latest one-off creation.