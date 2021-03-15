BMW's iDrive 8 looks fancy

It's a whole new chapter of iDrive with BMW's latest iteration of its infotainment system.

BMW revealed iDrive 8 on Monday -- and the new infotainment system looks mighty fine.

It runs on BMW's new curved screen.

You can operate it with the controls seen here.

Here's a look at some mighty configurable screens.

"My Modes," as BMW calls them, let you customize the screens in a number of ways.

You can also download a new forthcoming app to set the modes for all sorts of personalization.

This is just one way to see navigation.

This one focuses on media.

iDrive 8 will debut on BMW's new EVs: the i4 and iX.

Keep scrolling to see more of iDrive 8 and how it looks in the dash.

