BMW's iDrive 8 looks fancy

It's a whole new chapter of iDrive with BMW's latest iteration of its infotainment system.
BMW revealed iDrive 8 on Monday -- and the new infotainment system looks mighty fine.
It runs on BMW's new curved screen.
You can operate it with the controls seen here.
Here's a look at some mighty configurable screens.
"My Modes," as BMW calls them, let you customize the screens in a number of ways.
You can also download a new forthcoming app to set the modes for all sorts of personalization.
This is just one way to see navigation.
This one focuses on media.
iDrive 8 will debut on BMW's new EVs: the i4 and iX.
Keep scrolling to see more of iDrive 8 and how it looks in the dash.
