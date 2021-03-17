BMW i4 revealed, four-door EV promises 300-mile range

Based on BMW's forthcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, this new sedan is among the first in a mad rush of EVs from Bavaria.
BMW's i4 sedan is effectively an all-electric version of the company's forthcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.
This new model was revealed at the BMW Group's Annual Conference in Munich on Wednesday.
BMW says this new model will deliver up to 530 horsepower and accelerate to 60 mph in around 4 seconds.
The i4 carries forward BMW's controversial styling trend towards massively oversized grilles. The huge-kidney design treatment seems particularly incongruous given an EV's limited cooling needs compared to an internal-combustion-powered automobile.
The rear end is the new i4's least distinctive -- and least controversial -- vantage point.
The new model is slated to arrive sometime in 2021, but its North American availability has yet to be confirmed.
A sleek, two-door-like roofline remains a hallmark of BMW's Gran Coupe models.
Thick, five-spoke wheels have made it to production, albeit perhaps slightly smaller than as sketched here.
The new i4 will be joined by a range of battery-powered iX crossover SUV siblings soon.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.