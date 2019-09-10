BMW i Hydrogen Next looks sharp with blue accents

BMW on Tuesday unveiled the i Hydrogen Next fuel cell development vehicle.
Based on the current-generation X5 SUV, this vehicle previews the automaker's future efforts in hydrogen power, the next iteration of which will debut in 2022.
BMW hopes to have fuel cell vehicles on sale by 2025.
BMW made a few key modifications to the X5's exterior to help it stand apart from other, more traditionally powered X5s.
The body is covered in a blue triangle livery, with that color extending to the grilles, headlights, wheels and rear diffuser.
Speaking of the rear diffuser, those blue elements replace the tailpipes, seeing as how there's no internal combustion engine.
That's about it, really. It's just a regular ol' X5 otherwise.
Hydrogen's refilling times are similar to that of a gasoline car, which means it's a fair bit faster than your average modern EV.
The range is dictated by the size of the tank, and the powertrain itself isn't really affected by the climate.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out a couple more pictures of the i Hydrogen Next's powertrain.