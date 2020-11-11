BMW Definition CE04 is an electric concept future-scooter

And it looks like it's right out of Cyberpunk 2077.
BMW's Definition CE04 concept is an electric scooter with an eye on urban mobility.
It uses a skateboard-style chassis and a compact motor to free up the designers.
The result is definitely a scooter, but one that looks like it came from a William Gibson book.
BMW also debuted matching clothing that lights up and even charges your phone.
The CE04 is the world's best cyberpunk pizza delivery device.
The concept isn't that far from reality, though the 10.25-inch screen might be a bit distracting.
Being a scooter, it's important to have a lot of storage.
The screen will interface with the rider's phone.
The light-up parka is meant to enhance visibility at night, something that's very important on two wheels.
BMW just needs to build this already.
