BMW Definition CE04 is an electric concept future-scooter

And it looks like it's right out of Cyberpunk 2077.

BMW Motorrad

BMW's Definition CE04 concept is an electric scooter with an eye on urban mobility.

BMW Motorrad

It uses a skateboard-style chassis and a compact motor to free up the designers.

BMW Motorrad

The result is definitely a scooter, but one that looks like it came from a William Gibson book.

BMW Motorrad

BMW also debuted matching clothing that lights up and even charges your phone.

BMW Motorrad

The CE04 is the world's best cyberpunk pizza delivery device.

BMW Motorrad

The concept isn't that far from reality, though the 10.25-inch screen might be a bit distracting.

BMW Motorrad

Being a scooter, it's important to have a lot of storage.

BMW Motorrad

The screen will interface with the rider's phone.

BMW Motorrad

The light-up parka is meant to enhance visibility at night, something that's very important on two wheels.

BMW Motorrad

BMW just needs to build this already.

BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad
