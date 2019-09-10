BMW Concept 4 previews two cars at once

The BMW Concept 4 premieres at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
It certainly has a presence.
The Concept 4 actually previews two new cars.
The first is the obvious: the new 4 Series coupe.
The 4 also previews the new i4, BMW's forthcoming electric sedan.
The coupe has some Infiniti Q60 vibes from the rear.
BMW says the 4 sits close to the road, and rides on 21-inch wheels.
You can definitely see how this car will translate into a production 4 Series.
The rear is a little busy.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the BMW Concept 4.