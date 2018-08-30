BMW 8 Series convertible teased in the summer heat

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
BMW's latest convertible is currently on the road between Las Vegas and Death Valley to see how well the vehicle can handle the heat.
This road has it all -- temperatures north of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, annoying traffic and a boatload of dust.
BMW will leave its convertibles to bake in the heat for hours before coming back to see how well the displays, sensors, electronics and climate control still work.
BMW also went out to the Hoover Dam, where it made sure the electronics weren't affected by the electromagnetic waves from the dam's turbines.
BMW hasn't yet said when the 8 Series convertible will make its public debut, but considering the coupe is already out in the open, it could reasonably take place as early as the Paris Motor Show in October.
That said, the LA Auto Show in late November might be a more fitting location for a convertible.
It wouldn't be obscene to assume that the convertible will come with most of the same layout as its fixed-roof sibling, albeit with a fabric soft top.
The first variant to hit the US will be the M850i, which packs a 523-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 and standard all-wheel drive.
Given its flagship position, it's loaded with standard equipment, including adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering and the latest iteration of BMW's infotainment system.
When BMW unveiled the 8 Series coupe earlier this year, it was all but a given that BMW would follow it up with a drop-top.
Five bucks says you can venture a pretty good guess as to how it looks underneath that camouflage.