BMW 8 Series convertible teased in the summer heat

BMW's latest convertible is currently on the road between Las Vegas and Death Valley to see how well the vehicle can handle the heat.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
This road has it all -- temperatures north of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, annoying traffic and a boatload of dust.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
BMW will leave its convertibles to bake in the heat for hours before coming back to see how well the displays, sensors, electronics and climate control still work.   

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
BMW also went out to the Hoover Dam, where it made sure the electronics weren't affected by the electromagnetic waves from the dam's turbines.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
BMW hasn't yet said when the 8 Series convertible will make its public debut, but considering the coupe is already out in the open, it could reasonably take place as early as the Paris Motor Show in October.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
That said, the LA Auto Show in late November might be a more fitting location for a convertible.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
It wouldn't be obscene to assume that the convertible will come with most of the same layout as its fixed-roof sibling, albeit with a fabric soft top.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
The first variant to hit the US will be the M850i, which packs a 523-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 and standard all-wheel drive.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
Given its flagship position, it's loaded with standard equipment, including adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering and the latest iteration of BMW's infotainment system.    

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
When BMW unveiled the 8 Series coupe earlier this year, it was all but a given that BMW would follow it up with a drop-top.    

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
Five bucks says you can venture a pretty good guess as to how it looks underneath that camouflage.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
BMW 8 Series convertible teased in the summer heat

