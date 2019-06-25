This BMW 5 Series is actually an electric monster

  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle
  • BMW Electric Test Vehicle

BMW calls this car its Power BEV -- a prototype for testing future electric powertrains. 

Read the article
Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 20

Internally, the engineers call this car "Lucy," a take on "Lucifer," because it's just so demonic.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 20

Power comes from two electric motors at the rear axle and a third electric motor up front.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 20

All told, the Power BEV can produce as much as 720 horsepower and 7,375 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 20

That means this 5,300-pound sedan can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 20

The acceleration force when you stomp the throttle is absolutely insane.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 20

The electric motors are powered by a 45-kilowatt-hour battery -- one that drains very quickly.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 20

BMW says this car absolutely does not preview a production model. Rather, it's a development car for future EVs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 20

This is the most powerful BMW vehicle I've ever experienced.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 20

Keep scrolling for more photos of BMW's Power BEV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 20

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 20
Now Reading

This BMW 5 Series is actually an electric monster

Up Next

BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster is an all-electric thrill ride

Latest Stories

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

by
Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

by
Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

by
Porsche teases Taycan in sketches alongside design chief interview

Porsche teases Taycan in sketches alongside design chief interview

by
The Lightyear One EV adds solar power to radical efficiency

The Lightyear One EV adds solar power to radical efficiency

by