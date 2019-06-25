This BMW 5 Series is actually an electric monster

By make and model
BMW calls this car its Power BEV -- a prototype for testing future electric powertrains.
Internally, the engineers call this car "Lucy," a take on "Lucifer," because it's just so demonic.
Power comes from two electric motors at the rear axle and a third electric motor up front.
All told, the Power BEV can produce as much as 720 horsepower and 7,375 pound-feet of torque.
That means this 5,300-pound sedan can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds.
The acceleration force when you stomp the throttle is absolutely insane.
The electric motors are powered by a 45-kilowatt-hour battery -- one that drains very quickly.
BMW says this car absolutely does not preview a production model. Rather, it's a development car for future EVs.
This is the most powerful BMW vehicle I've ever experienced.
Keep scrolling for more photos of BMW's Power BEV.