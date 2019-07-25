The best trucks for towing

Tim Stevens' pick: Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline, in AWD guise, can tow a respectable 5,000 pounds. Sure, that's a third of what some of the other contenders in this list can manage, but it's more than enough for my toys.
A 2,500-pound Spec Miata racer on a 1,300 lb Featherlite trailer still gives me 1,200 pounds of headroom for spares and fuel. I could even lug my 3,300-pound 2004 Subaru WRX STI ice racer to the lake without too much trouble, or run off on a moment's notice to retrieve whatever four-wheeled bad idea I've found on Craigslist.
