The best, most fun cars under $30,000

Manuel Carrillo III's pick: 2019 Fiat 124 Spider
If the Mazda MX-5 Miata is the most entertaining new car you can buy for less than $30,000, then the Fiat 124 Spider is a close second, and for good reason: it's rolling on the Miata's unforgettable chassis. They're even built at the same factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
The 2018 124 Spider starts at $24,995 plus $1,295 for destination (2019 pricing has yet to be announced). However, I'd recommend the $28,295 Abarth variant, which offers a slightly sportier character and four extra horsepower compared to other trims.