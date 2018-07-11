The best luxury SUVs for the money in 2018

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Our favorite luxury SUVs

From practical family haulers to off-road demons to ridiculous speedsters, there are plenty of luxury SUVs on the market today. Here are some of our editors' favorites. 

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Volvo XC90 Excellence

The Volvo offers an insane amount of luxury for just over $100,000. The Excellence is available with a single powertrain: a 400-horsepower turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid.

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Volvo XC90 Excellence

It may look like a regular XC90 on the outside, but the interior is out-of-this-world cool, with two sculpted rear seats with a drink cooler in the console between them.

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Volvo XC90 Excellence

Just like the seats, the cup holders are both heated and cooled.

Andrew Krok's pick: Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln's new Navigator is just about the best way to spend your money in the full-size luxury SUV space.

Andrew Krok's pick: Lincoln Navigator

Its primary competitor, the Escalade, is nearly equally priced and it feels like it's 10 years old. The choice is obvious.

Andrew Krok's pick: Lincoln Navigator

The Navigator drives like a dream and its interior is some of Lincoln's best work in... maybe forever. The world needs more blue interiors.

Emme Hall's pick: Bentley Bentayga

Let's see... a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine producing 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Why wouldn't this be my choice for my favorite luxury SUV?

Emme Hall's pick: Bentley Bentayga

Sure, it costs over $200,000, but I can't help thinking how fun it would be to slap some aggressive tires on the Bentayga and hit the dunes. 

Emme Hall's pick: Bentley Bentayga

In addition to its super-luxurious interior, the Bentayga has eight driving modes, including those for snow, sand, grass and trails. And if the W12 is too much for you, there are also V8 and hybrid models. 

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Porsche Cayenne

Between a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 550 horsepower and 558 pound-feet of torque in the Turbo model and an E-Hybrid coming in a few months, the Cayenne spans a wide potential performance gamut.

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Porsche Cayenne

It's a big SUV, but it still handles like a proper Porsche.

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Porsche Cayenne

The new PCM infotainment, also seen in the Panamera models, is streets ahead of the older system with increased functionality and ease-of-use.

Manuel Carrillo III's pick: Mazda CX-9

You might not think of Mazda as a luxury brand, but I promise, in its top trim, the CX-9 is as nice as many of the other SUVs on this list.

Manuel Carrillo III's pick: Mazda CX-9

You don't even have to drive it to appreciate how well the CX-9 punches above its weight. Just look at it. It's stunning.

Manuel Carrillo III's pick: Mazda CX-9

A 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic. It's like the proverbial butter behind the wheel. 

Jake Holmes' pick: Audi Q7

The three-row Q7 pretty much rocks at everything. It handles like an Audi should, it looks great and it has all the latest tech. The bonus: it starts at under $50,000

Jake Holmes' pick: Audi Q7

Two engine choices are offered. The spry little 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower is enough to motivate the Q7 around town, or you can go big and a supercharged V6.

Jake Holmes' pick: Audi Q7

The Q7 has excellent tech, from active safety to the intuitive MMI infotainment system. Virtual Cockpit, which puts navigation and other info front and center, is well-worth the extra $2,000. 

Chris Paukert's pick: Mercedes-AMG G63

Yes, it's a ridiculous anachronism, but nothing drives or feels like a Geländewagen. There's an all-new model due in the States shortly, and I've been assured it's better in every conceivable way. However, since I've driven it extensively, my vote here is for the 2018 model-year, leather-lined dinosaur you can get in dealers today.

Chris Paukert's pick: Mercedes-AMG G63

The steering is the worst of any production car on the road, and the G-Class is hilariously ill-handling and inefficient. Yet, it's also singularly lovable and memorable, a true living legend that drips both luxury and off-road ability. 

Chris Paukert's pick: Mercedes-AMG G63

Skip the bonkers V12-powered G65 AMG and go with the mid-grade G63 for all the performance and attitude you can handle. Sure, it starts at about $144,000, but aren't you worth it?

Jon Wong's pick: GMC Yukon Denali

GMC's big-boy Yukon Denali comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is mated to an excellent 10-speed automatic transmission.

Jon Wong's pick: GMC Yukon Denali

The Yukon Denali starts at $66,200. It offers a really smooth and quiet ride for a such a big, body-on-frame SUV.

Jon Wong's pick: GMC Yukon Denali

Denali-specific exterior touches add a little more style and look better than the too-flashy Cadillac Escalade.

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The Velar may start at under $50,000, but that doesn't mean it's not chock-a-block with British luxury. 

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The Velar is loaded with advanced driver aid systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. You can also get some cool tech like traffic-sign recognition and a drowsy driver monitor. 

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The interior is a minimalist's delight, flooded with light from an available panoramic moonroof. Comfortable front seats are heated and cooled and come with massage functionality. 

Tim Stevens' pick: Jaguar I-Pace

Luxury is increasingly about reduction of stress, and silently flying down the road in an electric SUV with comprehensive safety features and that requires basically zero maintenance certainly would make it pretty easy to relax.

Tim Stevens' pick: Jaguar I-Pace

Not that any owner is likely to go there, the I-Pace is a legitimately good off-roader. I tackled some impressively steep terrain on some low-profile, road-biased tires, making the I-Pace the best off-road EV on the market.

Tim Stevens' pick: Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace is legitimately quick, with 394 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds. Despite that and all-wheel drive, the I-Pace will do 240 miles on a charge. It starts at just under $70,000.

