The best luxury SUVs for the money in 2018

In addition to its super-luxurious interior, the Bentayga has eight driving modes, including those for snow, sand, grass and trails. And if the W12 is too much for you, there are also V8 and hybrid models.
Yes, it's a ridiculous anachronism, but nothing drives or feels like a Geländewagen. There's an all-new model due in the States shortly, and I've been assured it's better in every conceivable way. However, since I've driven it extensively, my vote here is for the 2018 model-year, leather-lined dinosaur you can get in dealers today.
The steering is the worst of any production car on the road, and the G-Class is hilariously ill-handling and inefficient. Yet, it's also singularly lovable and memorable, a true living legend that drips both luxury and off-road ability.
The Velar is loaded with advanced driver aid systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. You can also get some cool tech like traffic-sign recognition and a drowsy driver monitor.
Luxury is increasingly about reduction of stress, and silently flying down the road in an electric SUV with comprehensive safety features and that requires basically zero maintenance certainly would make it pretty easy to relax.
Not that any owner is likely to go there, the I-Pace is a legitimately good off-roader. I tackled some impressively steep terrain on some low-profile, road-biased tires, making the I-Pace the best off-road EV on the market.