Our favorite concept cars from 2018

Chris Paukert's pick: Byton K-Byte
Unveiled at CES Asia, the Byton K-Byte interests me on several levels. First, I find the industry's recent tidal wave of electric- and autonomous-car startups to be endlessly intriguing, even if most of them will amount to little more than red ink. Secondly, I'm fascinated by Byton's all-in approach, where the Chinese startup treats its models more as smart devices than traditional cars. As a dyed-in-the-wool enthusiast, it's diametrically opposed to my own viewpoint, but I nevertheless find it captivating.