Here are the 10 best cars for dog lovers, according to Autotrader

  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX
  • 2019-bmw-x2-m35i-22
  • 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • 2018 Honda Fit
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
  • Tesla Alaska Testing Facility
  • 2019 Toyota RAV4
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2019 Buick Regal TourX

The Buick Regal TourX is a wagon with tons of space for the dogs.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2019 BMW X2

The BMW X2 offers a low-load cargo area that makes it simple to put dogs and their crates into.

Photo:
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Adventure seekers can take the pups just about anywhere with the Jeep Wrangler.

Photo:FCA/Jeep
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica will handle kids and dogs. Plus, there's a plug-in hybrid option.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2019 Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is for the dog lover on a budget, and it still comes packed with tons of active safety equipment.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is spacious and has standard leather seats, which makes it easy to clean dog hair.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek is also rather affordable, comes with standard all-wheel drive and will fit fido quite well.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
2019 Tesla Model 3

We don't necessarily agree with Autotrader on this one, but Dog Mode will, indeed, keep the pups cool while away from the car.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2019 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is a solid all-rounder, and it's just as good for the dogs.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

On the luxurious side of things, the Volvo V60 Cross Country will coddle humans and dogs just as well.

Photo:Volvo
