Here are the 10 best cars for dog lovers, according to Autotrader

The Buick Regal TourX is a wagon with tons of space for the dogs.
The BMW X2 offers a low-load cargo area that makes it simple to put dogs and their crates into.
Adventure seekers can take the pups just about anywhere with the Jeep Wrangler.
The Chrysler Pacifica will handle kids and dogs. Plus, there's a plug-in hybrid option.
The Honda Fit is for the dog lover on a budget, and it still comes packed with tons of active safety equipment.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is spacious and has standard leather seats, which makes it easy to clean dog hair.
The Subaru Crosstrek is also rather affordable, comes with standard all-wheel drive and will fit fido quite well.
We don't necessarily agree with Autotrader on this one, but Dog Mode will, indeed, keep the pups cool while away from the car.
The Toyota RAV4 is a solid all-rounder, and it's just as good for the dogs.
On the luxurious side of things, the Volvo V60 Cross Country will coddle humans and dogs just as well.